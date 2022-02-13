Feb. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

This evening in Waco: A mostly clear sky. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waco area. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.