 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Waco's evening forecast: Periods of snow. Low 9F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 7.34. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 8 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert