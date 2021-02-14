Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Waco's evening forecast: Periods of snow. Low 9F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 7.34. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 8 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.