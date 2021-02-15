This evening in Waco: A mostly clear sky. Record low temperatures expected. Low 7F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 18.51. A 24-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
