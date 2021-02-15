 Skip to main content
Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

This evening in Waco: A mostly clear sky. Record low temperatures expected. Low 7F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 18.51. A 24-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

