This evening in Waco: Watching a potential winter storm. Some snow showers around early. Then a wintry mix expected late. Low 22F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulations around one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waco tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from TUE 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
