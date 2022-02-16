 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Waco's evening forecast: Windy with thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 59F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Waco could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.

