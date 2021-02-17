This evening in Waco: Cloudy. Low 23F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday, Waco people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
Related to this story
Most Popular
Waco people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. 30 degrees is today's…
Athletic schedules across Central Texas are in a state of upheaval after Mother Nature tossed a blanket of snow and ice on the region over the…
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. 9 degrees is today's l…
Waco residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees t…
Waco people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Saturday'…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 42% c…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. 7 degrees is today's l…
Waco's evening forecast: Periods of snow. Low 9F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. It might be …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waco today. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. There is a 56% chanc…