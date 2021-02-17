 Skip to main content
Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

This evening in Waco: Cloudy. Low 23F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday, Waco people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.

Local Weather

