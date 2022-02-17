This evening's outlook for Waco: A few clouds from time to time. Low 28F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Waco folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
