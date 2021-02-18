 Skip to main content
Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

This evening's outlook for Waco: Partly cloudy skies. Record low temperatures expected. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waco Friday. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

