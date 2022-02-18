This evening's outlook for Waco: Clear. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Waco area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
