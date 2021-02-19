Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

For the drive home in Waco: Mostly clear. Near record low temperatures. Low near 20F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waco tomorrow. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.