Feb. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Waco. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.