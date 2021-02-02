Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Waco's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Waco people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Waco could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.