Feb. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Waco's evening forecast: Cloudy with rain and becoming windy. Rain will freeze on some surfaces late. Potential for significant icing. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . A 17-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 96% chance of rain. Waco could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.