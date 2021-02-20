Waco's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Waco temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. Today's forecasted lo…
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
Athletic schedules across Central Texas are in a state of upheaval after Mother Nature tossed a blanket of snow and ice on the region over the…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. 9 degrees is today's l…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 42% c…
For the drive home in Waco: Mostly clear. Near record low temperatures. Low near 20F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predi…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. 7 degrees is today's l…
Waco's evening forecast: Periods of snow. Low 9F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. It might be …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waco today. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions a…
This evening in Waco: Watching a potential winter storm. Some snow showers around early. Then a wintry mix expected late. Low 22F. Winds ESE a…