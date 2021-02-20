Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Waco's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Waco temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.