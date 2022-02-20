Feb. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.