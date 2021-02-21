This evening's outlook for Waco: Mostly clear skies. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Waco folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Feb. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
