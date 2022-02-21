Feb. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

This evening's outlook for Waco: Mostly cloudy and windy with showers developing late. Low 64F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.