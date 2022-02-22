This evening's outlook for Waco: Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, Waco people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Waco could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
President Ulysses S. Grant signed a resolution into law, and what is now known as the National Weather Service was born.
