Feb. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Waco. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west.