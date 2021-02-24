 Skip to main content
Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Waco's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Waco temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.

