Waco's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Waco temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
