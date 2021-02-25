 Skip to main content
Feb. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Waco's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. There is a medium-high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

