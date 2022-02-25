Feb. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

This evening in Waco: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. It will be a cold day in Waco Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.