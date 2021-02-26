Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Mainly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Waco. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the south. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
