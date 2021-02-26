 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Mainly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Waco. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the south. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The worst climate disasters in US History
Weather

The worst climate disasters in US History

One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert