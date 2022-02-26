 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

This evening in Waco: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 31F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Waco folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.

