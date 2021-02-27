 Skip to main content
Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Waco. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

