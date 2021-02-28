Waco's evening forecast: Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waco area. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 88% chance of precipitation. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
