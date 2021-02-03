Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Waco's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Waco will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 19 mph. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.