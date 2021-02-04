 Skip to main content
Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Waco's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Waco people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

