Feb. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

For the drive home in Waco: Clear. Low 19F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Waco will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.

