Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Waco could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

