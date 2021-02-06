For the drive home in Waco: Clear. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Waco people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
