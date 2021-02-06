 Skip to main content
Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

For the drive home in Waco: Clear. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Waco people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.

