Feb. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

This evening's outlook for Waco: A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waco area. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.