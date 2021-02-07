For the drive home in Waco: Mainly clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Waco area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
