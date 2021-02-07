 Skip to main content
Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

For the drive home in Waco: Mainly clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Waco area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.

