This evening's outlook for Waco: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Waco people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
