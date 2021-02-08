 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

This evening's outlook for Waco: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Waco people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Netherlands hit by first ‘proper snowstorm’ in a decade

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert