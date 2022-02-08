This evening in Waco: A mostly clear sky. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Waco folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
