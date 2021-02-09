Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

This evening's outlook for Waco: Mostly cloudy in the evening then periods of showers after midnight. Low 43F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waco tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.