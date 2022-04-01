Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2022 in Waco, TX

Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.