Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Waco. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2023 in Waco, TX
