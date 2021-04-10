 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2021 in Waco, TX

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Waco. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until SAT 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.

