Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2022 in Waco, TX

The Waco area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SUN 9:00 AM CDT until MON 12:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.