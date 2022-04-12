Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2022 in Waco, TX
