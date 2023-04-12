Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waco area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.