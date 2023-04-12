Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waco area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2023 in Waco, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waco community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Waco. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, bu…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Foreca…
Waco will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshi…
During a devastating tornado outbreak in March, meteorologist Matt Laubhan guided viewers through the nighttime storms.