Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2021 in Waco, TX

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waco community. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.

