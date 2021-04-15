Folks in the Waco area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 65% chance. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2021 in Waco, TX
