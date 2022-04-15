Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2022 in Waco, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Partly cloudy ski…
A poll found 1 in 3 Americans said they were affected by some kind of extreme weather in the last 2 years and they see the climate crisis as a threat.
This evening's outlook for Waco: Mostly clear skies in the evening then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. The for…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Don't go out without an umbrella or rain…
This evening in Waco: Partly cloudy and windy during the evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds overnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. H…
The Waco area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. There is only a 20% cha…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luck…
This evening in Waco: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Ch…
This evening in Waco: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. …