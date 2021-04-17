Waco people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2021 in Waco, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Waco area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waco community. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The Wa…
Waco will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degre…
This evening's outlook for Waco: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a sizzling hot day to…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. It should…
This evening's outlook for Waco: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Wi…
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Waco people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Mainly clear. Low near 55F. ESE winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Waco will…