Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2022 in Waco, TX

It will be a warm day in Waco. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.

