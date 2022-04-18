Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2022 in Waco, TX

Temperatures will be warm Monday in Waco. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.