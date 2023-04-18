Today's temperature in Waco will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.