 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2021 in Waco, TX

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2021 in Waco, TX

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be warm Monday in Waco. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert